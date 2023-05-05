Sister of Loretto Caron Ann Ptacek, a nurse, dies

Sister Carol Ann Ptacek

Sister of Loretto Carol Ann Ptacek died April 29 at the Loretto Living Center in Nerinx, Ky.

She was 82 and had been a Loretto sister for 62 years.

Sister Ptacek, a native of St. Louis, Mo., ministered as a teacher and served as a nurse and administrator in Texas and Colorado.

Sister Ptacek cared for members of her community and residents of Loretto’s nursing facilities. She was director of nursing at Nazareth Hall from 1970-1985 and served as a health care coordinator at the Loretto Center in Denver, Col., from 1985-1992. She served as a nurse at the Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary from 1992-1995 and as a convent community nurse at the Motherhouse from 1995-2015.

After retiring, Sister Ptacek volunteered at Motherhouse’s finance office and wherever she was needed.

She is survived by her siblings William Ptacek of Plano, Texas, Frank Ptacek of Chevy Chase, Md., Katherine White of Denham Springs, La., Barbara DiMaggio of St. Louis. Mo., and Thomas Ptacek of Kirkwood, Mo.

A wake will take place at 5:30 p.m. May 7 at the Loretto Motherhouse.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. May 8 in the Church of the Seven Dolors at the Loretto Motherhouse in Nerinx. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Sorrows Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Loretto, 115 Nerinx Road, Nerinx, Ky., 40049.