Free health fairs set for late September

Two health fairs will take place in the Archdiocese of Louisville this month.
- Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road, will host its 19th annual Community Health and Safety Fair Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Saffin Center.
The fair offers more than 60 exhibitors as well as medication disposal, health screenings, educational information, and flu and COVID-19 and flu vaccines from Walgreens. Norton Healthcare will be on-site.
Free refreshments will be provided and there will be door prizes and other giveaways.
Holy Family will also be collecting non-perishables for area food pantries and gently used or new shoes for WaterStep, which is a water purification organization providing safe drinking water in needy communities.
- Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, will host its fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 20 in the Multipurpose Building.
Thirty vendors will be on site. Holy Trinity will collect non-perishable food items and hygiene products for the Father Jack Jones Pantry.
Both events are free and open to the public.