Free health fairs set for late September

Two health fairs will take place in the Archdiocese of Louisville this month.

Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road, will host its 19th annual Community Health and Safety Fair Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Saffin Center.

The fair offers more than 60 exhibitors as well as medication disposal, health screenings, educational information, and flu and COVID-19 and flu vaccines from Walgreens. Norton Healthcare will be on-site.

Free refreshments will be provided and there will be door prizes and other giveaways.

Holy Family will also be collecting non-perishables for area food pantries and gently used or new shoes for WaterStep, which is a water purification organization providing safe drinking water in needy communities.

Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, will host its fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 20 in the Multipurpose Building.

Thirty vendors will be on site. Holy Trinity will collect non-perishable food items and hygiene products for the Father Jack Jones Pantry.

Both events are free and open to the public.