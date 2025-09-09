Catholic Charities now serving Nelson County through SVDP Outreach Ministries

Sandy Rogers, a volunteer from St. Michael Church in Fairfield, Ky., prepared to fill a bag with canned goods aboard the Bread for Life mobile food pantry in the parking lot of St. Michael Oct. 4, 2021. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

The Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral has handed over operation of its St. Vincent de Paul Outreach Ministries to Catholic Charities, according to a press release from Catholic Charities.

The ministries, founded in 1992, serve needy individuals in Nelson County through:

The Bread for Life Community Food Pantry and a mobile pantry.

A SVDP Mission Store.

Meals from the Heart provides prepared or easy-to-prepare meals to the elderly and disabled.

The Nelson County Client Assistance program provides emergency financial assistance to families in need.

St. Vincent de Paul Outreach Ministries has expanded its services in recent years, for example, adding the mobile pantry in 2021. This has challenged the parish’s capacity to manage it all and Father Randy Hubbard, pastor, reached out to Catholic Charities for support, the release said.

“We are blessed to have an experienced partner like Catholic Charities of Louisville to support our growth as we continue to live our mission in the community,” said Father Hubbard.

Lisa DeJaco Crutcher, Catholic Charities’ chief executive officer, said she welcomes the opportunity to serve Nelson County.

“As the social service arm of the entire Archdiocese of Louisville, we are excited for this opportunity to support the needs of Nelson County,” DeJaco Crutcher said. “ The synergies between our programs will help us each continue to learn, grow and serve our clients in even better ways.”

The ministries will remain in Bardstown under the supervision of Melanie Reid, who was recently hired as the program’s new director, the release said.