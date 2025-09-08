Archbishop will celebrate first Green Mass using new formulary Sept. 25

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre delivered a homily at St. Francis of Assisi Church Oct. 2, 2024 for the special Green Mass. The Archdiocesan Creation Care Team organized the liturgy to mark the Season of Creation. (Record File Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate the first Green Mass for the care of creation using the new formulary of prayers and biblical readings added to the Roman Missal this past June.

The Vatican issued a decree dated June 8 outlining the new formulary, according to OSV News.

The Mass, organized by the Archdiocesan Creation Care Team, will be celebrated at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at St. Raphael Church, 2141 Lancashire Ave.

“Participants in the Mass will find that the readings featured provide new insights into the importance of seeing God through his creation,” said an announcement. “Drawn from Biblical sources such as the Book of Wisdom, the Psalms and the New Testament, the readings reinforce the role we all have in living in harmony with all God’s creatures.”

The archbishop celebrated a special Green Mass in observance of the Season of Creation on Oct. 2, 2024, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in the Highlands. That was the first of its kind in the archdiocese, and it, too, was organized by the team.

A reception will follow the Mass in St. Raphael School’s cafeteria.