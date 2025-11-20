Congregations of women religious honored for their research into the people they enslaved

The late Father Kevin McGrath blessed a tombstone listing by name some of the people who helped build the Dominican Sisters’ St. Catharine Farm while enslaved by the religious community. (Photos Special to The Record courtesy of the Dominican Sisters of Peace)

Three congregations of women religious based in the Archdiocese of Louisville were honored Nov. 13 for their research into the history of people enslaved by their communities.

The Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, the Sisters of Loretto and the Dominican Sisters of Peace were honored by The Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate (CARA) with its Fr. Louis J. Luzbetak, SVD, Award for Exemplary Church Research.

The award, named for the first executive director of CARA, was presented during a ceremony at Georgetown University. It recognizes those who distinguish themselves in conducting church research.

Dominican Sister Rosemary Rule accepted the Fr. Louis J. Luzbetak, SVD, Award for Exemplary Church Research from The Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate (CARA) in a ceremony at Georgetown University on Nov. 13. (Photos Special to The Record courtesy of the Dominican Sisters of Peace)

Three women religious involved in the research attended the ceremony and accepted the award. They are Sister of Loretto Eleanor Craig, the historian of the Loretto Community; Dominican Sister Rosemary Rule, who conducted research with a team of sisters and associates; and Sister of Charity of Nazareth Theresa Knabel, who helped organize the sisters’ bicentennial in 2012, which included the creation of a monument that listed the names of people enslaved by the sisters.

“All three congregations have dedicated time and energy to not only documenting the names of individuals and families enslaved in Kentucky in the 19th century, but have also put effort into healing and reconciliation with African Americans in their community through recognition and reconciliation programs and outreach,” said a press release from the Dominican Sisters.