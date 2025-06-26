Wedding Anniversaries — June 26, 2025

Michael and Donna Crow, members of St. Peter the Apostle Church, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary June 29. Mrs. Crow, the former Donna Stevens, is a retired pastoral associate. Mr. Crow retired from the National Weather Service. The couple have three children.

Terry and Mary Jane Zimmerman Dowell, members of St. Athanasius Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary June 28. The couple have four children and two grandchildren. They will celebrate with a trip to the Canadian Rockies.

Steven and Anita May Vierling, members of St. Michael Church, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 6. Mrs. Vierling retired after 25 years as a CPA for Broadway Series. Mr. Vierling retired after 33 years as a civil engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The couple have four children and seven grandchildren.

William and Rita Lee Godfrey, members of St. James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky., celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 12. Mrs. Godfrey is a homemaker and former teacher. Dr. Godfrey retired after 45 years as an internal medicine physician. The couple have seven children, 24 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Joe Paul Mattingly, members of St. Charles Church in St. Mary, Ky., will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 28. Mrs. Mattingly, the former Lu Ann Browning, is a homemaker. Mr. Mattingly is a farmer. The couple have four children and 10 grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Shirrell Leo Jones, members of Holy Cross Church in Loretto, Ky., celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on June 18. Mrs. Jones, the former Theresa Marie Filiatreau, is a homemaker. Mr. Jones is a retired farmer. The couple have 12 children, 40 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren. They plan to celebrate at a gathering with family and friends.

Kevin and Melissa Englert Boyd, members of St. Francis Xavier Church in Mount Washington, Ky., celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on June 1. Mrs. Boyd is a homemaker. Mr. Boyd is a nurse anesthetist. The couple have two children and two grandchildren.

James and Sarah Maskey Hatfield, members of St. Stephen Martyr Church, will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on June 30. Mrs. Hatfield is a certified medical coder. Mr. Hatfield retired from Ford after 34 years of service. The couple have three children.

Joseph (Joe) and Anne Klosterman Meredith, members of St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky., will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on July 6. Mrs. Meredith retired after 20 years with USPS. Mr. Meredith is vice president of QSI Incorporated. The couple have seven children and four grandchildren.