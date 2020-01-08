African American leadership awards to be presented March 7

Record Staff Report

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry (OMM) will host the 33rd annual African American Leadership Awards Dinner March 7 at 6 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 830 Phillips Lane.

The dinner recognizes African American Catholic leadership within the Archdiocese of Louisville, according to an announcement from the multicultural ministry office.

Proceeds from the annual event fund high school and college scholarships for African American Catholic youth. The “Rodriq McCravy Awards” are presented to young people who “have demonstrated leadership in their church, civic and school communities,” the announcement said.

This year’s recipients will be recognized at the dinner.

The event will also recognize adults for their leadership in the African American Catholic community. Adult leaders will receive the “Deacon James and Mrs. M. Annette Turner African American Catholic Leadership” award.

Tickets are $75. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the office at 471-2146.