Father Thomas L. Boland, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville, died on Sept. 15. He was 81 and had been a priest of the archdiocese for 56 years.

Father Boland, a native of Louisville, attended Christ the King School, Flaget High School, St. Thomas Seminary and St. Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore. He was ordained by Archbishop John A. Floersh on May 8, 1965.

He served as pastor of Holy Spirit Church from 1989 to 2002 and St. Patrick Church from 2002 to 2010, when he retired. He served as associate pastor of St. Therese Church from 1973 to 1989.

Father Boland taught at Trinity High School from 1965 to 1969 and 1970 to 1978 and was in residence at St. Barnabas Church during that time.

He also served the archdiocese in a variety of other roles, including as director of the Family Ministries Office from 1978 to 1989 and director of Renew.

He was also involved in family ministries at the national level through the National Association of Catholic Family Life Ministers (NACFLM) from 1978-1995, serving as the first president and also as a board member.

He served on the following archdiocesan committees: six terms on the Priests’ Council, two terms on the Priest Personnel Board and four years on the Catholic Services Appeal Board.

He was also assistant chaplain of St. Thomas-St. Vincent Home, as associate director of the Vocation Office and a counselor in the Family Relations Center during his years of service.

He is survived by his cousins.

Father Boland will be buried in the priest section at Calvary Cemetery. Additional arrangements are pending and will be updated here.