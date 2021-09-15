Catholic Charities of Louisville wants to help parishes engage Catholics more actively in the social ministry of the church.

On Sept. 28, the agency will host a Free Food and Faith Fair to help Catholics learn more — about how the Catholic community serves those in need and how to share in that work by volunteering with Catholic Charities.

“Pastors, pastoral associates, teachers and principals, anyone connected to faith formation, youth ministers, volunteers — all are welcome to come and meet us face to face to see how to get involved. Any parishioner in any parish is welcome to come as well,” said Mary Wurtz, the agency’s parish, schools and advocacy engagement coordinator.

“Our hope is that people take away all of the different ways that we impact our archdiocesan community and that there is no limit to ways people can get involved at the individual or parish level,” she said.

Wurtz noted that opportunities to engage in social ministry range from small, low-commitment investments to large, hands-on projects.

“One easy way folks can support the work we do is through our soup subscription program. Order subscriptions to receive soups made by our culinary students in our Common Table program,” she said.

“Another way would be to help with our refugee resettlement program — from helping them with transportation to donating

household items to the families that are coming here with nothing,” she said.

The event will explain these opportunities and other ways to get involved at Catholic Charities when it begins at 3 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Saffin Center. The center is located on the campus of Holy Family Church, behind the Archdiocese of Louisville Pastoral Center, at 3926 Poplar Level Road.

Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz will speak, as will representatives of Catholic Charities. Afterward, participants can visit game and info booths that represent the various programs and services offered by the agency.

Those who RSVP by Friday, Sept. 17, can also take home soup and bread.

To RSVP, visit cclou.org/foodandfaith. For more information, contact Ashley Steiml at 502-637-9786, ext. 335. Masks are required.