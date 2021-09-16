Wedding Anniversaries

Mr. and Mrs. James Metcalfe, members of Incarnation Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 18. Mrs. Metcalfe, the former Carol Browning, worked at Brown and Williamson and now serves as parish secretary at Incarnation. Mr. Metcalfe retired from UPS in 2013 after 30 years. The couple have one child.
Martin and Dianna Kenney, members of St. Peter the Apostle Church, will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary Sept. 17. Mrs. Kenney, the former Dianna Lee Beyer, is a homemaker. Mr. Kenney is a safety coordinator for Schardein Mechanical Contractors, Inc., and is an apprenticeship instructor for Plumbers, Pipefitters and Service Technicians Local 502. The couple have one child and one grandchild.
Mr. and Mrs. William W. Thomas, members of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Sept. 19. Mr. Thomas is retired from the Jefferson County Steam Plant. Mrs. Thomas, the former Mary Jane Wheatley, is a homemaker. The couple have two children, four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.