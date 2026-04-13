Father Donald W. Springman, a teacher, dies at 84

Father Donald W. Springman

Father Donald W. Springman, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville, died on April 12. He was 84 and had served as a priest for more than 58 years.

Father Springman attended college at St. Thomas Seminary in Louisville and St. Mary’s Seminary and University – Paca Street in Baltimore. For major seminary, he attended St. Mary’s – Roland Park in Baltimore. He was ordained on May 20, 1967. He did post-graduate studies at Spalding College, now university.

As a priest, he served as a teacher and pastor, leading Our Lady of Consolation Church and St. Martha Church.

He served as associate pastor of Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Church of the Ascension, Mother of Good Counsel Church and St. Barnabas Church.

Father Springman also taught at Trinity High School from 1967 to 1994, served as co-director of Camp Tall Trees from 1970 to 1975 and served as co-chaplain of Holy Cross High School in 1995. He retired in 2011.

Visitation will be held April 22 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Rd.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on April 23 at 11 a.m., following a 10 a.m. visitation in Saint Martha Church, 2825 Klondike Ln. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.