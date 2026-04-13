‘Reveal the love of Jesus,’ Archbishop Fabre asks two men ordained to the transitional diaconate

Deacons Cuong Le and David Vest were ordained to the transitional diaconate April 11. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Deacons Cuong Le and David Vest were ordained to the transitional diaconate April 11. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Deacons Cuong Le and David Vest were ordained to the transitional diaconate April 11. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Deacons Cuong Le and David Vest were ordained to the transitional diaconate April 11. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Deacons Cuong Le and David Vest were ordained to the transitional diaconate April 11. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Deacons Cuong Le and David Vest were ordained to the transitional diaconate April 11. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Deacons Cuong Le and David Vest were ordained to the transitional diaconate April 11. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Deacons Cuong Le and David Vest were ordained to the transitional diaconate April 11. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Deacons Cuong Le and David Vest were ordained to the transitional diaconate April 11. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Deacons Cuong Le and David Vest were ordained to the transitional diaconate April 11. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Calling on them to “reveal the love of Jesus” at all times, Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre ordained two men to the order of the diaconate on April 11 at the Cathedral of the Assumption.

Deacon Cuong Le, 34, and Deacon David Vest, 24, were ordained during a morning Mass to the transitional diaconate. Their ordination is a step on their path to becoming priests of the Archdiocese of Louisville.

During his homily, given prior to the rite of ordination, Archbishop Fabre explained the nature of the diaconate and a deacon’s role in the Church.

“In ordination, deacons are configured to Jesus Christ the Servant,” he said. “The role of a deacon is a ministry of service rooted in the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the tradition of the Church.

“It is important to remember that diaconal ministry is not only to assist priests and bishops. But also, an essential part of the sacrament of holy orders,” he said. “The ministry of a deacon fulfills God’s call to demonstrate love and care for his people through specific roles the deacon undertakes, such as assisting at liturgies, caring for the poor and the marginalized and supporting the needs of the community.”

“For their ministry to be all that God wishes it to be, every good priest and every good bishop must have the heart of a deacon.” — Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

He noted that as part of the ordination Mass, deacons receive the Book of the Gospels with these instructions: “Receive the Gospel of Christ, whose herald you have become. Believe what you read, teach what you believe and practice what you teach.”

Speaking directly to the candidates for ordination, Archbishop Fabre said, “David and Cuong, very soon, the Gospel of Jesus Christ will be presented to you, and you will accept the challenge, the obligation and the graced responsibility to proclaim the Gospel, but in an equally important way to live the Gospel message.”

This obligation endures for a lifetime, he noted, not just until ordination to the priesthood.

“For their ministry to be all that God wishes it to be, every good priest and every good bishop must have the heart of a deacon and always live the service that the proclamation of the Gospel demands.”

He noted that the Scripture readings for the liturgy reminded the ordinands to “live in a way that is worthy of the call that you have received.”

The day’s Gospel from St. Mark, he noted, “reminds you, David and Cuong, as deacons and eventually as priests, all people should encounter in you … the Risen Christ by what you say and by what you do at all times, both in formal ministry and outside of formal ministry.”

He continued, “Never forget that. Put it into practice by what you say and by what you do. And always, at all times, reveal the love of Jesus Christ to all people, even when you are not at your best or the people you encounter are not at their best. Never forget that people should experience Jesus Christ through you as his deacon.”

The archbishop thanked the laity and the families of the ordinands who have supported them in their vocation. And he asked the deacons of the archdiocese to help support them in their ministry.

The newly ordained deacons will be assigned to serve in parishes and will continue their formation for the priesthood. Ordination to the diaconate typically happens a year before ordination to the priesthood.



To learn more about the new deacons, visit TheRecordNewspaper.org.