Bulletin Board — August 3, 2023

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville will hold a Holy Hour for Vocations at 12:45 p.m. (following the noon Mass), on Aug. 16 in the chapel at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated Aug. 20 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., on Aug. 5. Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. by Father Martin A. Linebach followed by the devotion led by Deacon Joe Calvert and reconciliation.

The devotion includes adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, Fatima prayers, the rosary with meditation and music by Sarah Nettleton Cleary. Babies and children are welcome.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Heritage Room, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next meeting on Aug. 21 at 11:30 a.m. at the Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. Holly McGuire, director of the Office of Continuing Education for Priests and Lay Ecclesial Ministers, will speak on “Charity and the Continuing Education for Priests.” The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For non-members who wish to attend, please call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITIES

A community choir that will sing primarily in small ensembles for those seriously ill or dying is forming in Louisville. The Louisville Community Comfort Choir will perform in various settings in and around the Louisville area. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month at Hosparus, located at Breckinridge and Dutchman’s next to Kaden Tower.

Musical selections are simple, short, positive and supportive, usually sung a cappella. Training will be provided to develop an open, supportive, comfortable and respectful presence at the bedside of those who are seriously ill. Contact Linda Thieneman at lwthieneman@gmail.com for more information.

St. John Center needs donations of medium and large men’s boxers or briefs, new or gently used bath towels, disposable razors, adult rain ponchos, spray deodorant and more. Supplies can be dropped off at 700 E. Muhammad Ali Blvd. between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. or may be donated through the Amazon Wishlist online at https://a.co/dJQb2rP. For more information, contact Jim Fulkerson at 398-3505 or jfulkerson@stjohncenter.org.

The Schuhmann Center, 730 East Gray St., a ministry of St. Martin of Tours Church that serves homeless men and women, is in need of donations of large and extra large T-shirts, men’s shorts (sizes 28 to 34), towels, sheets, pillowcases, comforters and blankets.

Volunteers are also welcome. To volunteer or donate, call Jim Nix at 589-6696.

HERE and THERE

The Knights of Columbus, Bardstown Council 1290, will host its 60th annual Dinner for Priests, Deacons & Seminarians of the Archdiocese of Louisville on Aug. 9 at St. Thomas Parish Center in Bardstown, Ky.

Priests, deacons and seminarians are invited to attend for free. Those who wish to dine with the guests of honor may purchase tickets at the door for $25 each. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

St. Agnes Church’s senior group, the SENGA Club, invites newcomers age 55 and over to attend the Aug. 9 meeting. A guest speaker from The Nimble Thimbles Quilters of Louisville will share stories of textile history and crafts.

The group meets at 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month in St. Aloysius Hall, 1920 Newburg Road.

SINGLES

The Catholic Singles 40 and Over group invites Catholics over age 40 to join a newly formed group that enjoys activities around Louisville: concerts, bowling, volleyball, hiking, tennis and board game night, as well as spiritual events such as Mass and adoration. For more information and a schedule of upcoming events, contact Mike at mike25k@aol.com or 472-5240.

SUPPORT GROUPS

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

The Grief Recovery Program will be offered weekly for eight weeks at St. John Paul II Church beginning on Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. It will meet in the Parish Life Center, 3539 Goldsmith Lane.

The program is open to those who have suffered a significant loss, either recently or long ago. For more information, contact Pattie Filley, CSW and certified grief specialist, at 502-459-4251, ext. 24, or 502-742-1190.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. On Aug. 9, the topic is “Staying Engaged: Keeping them Engaged.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834 for more information.

Walking Through Grief, a 10-week support group for people grieving the death of someone close, meets in person at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and by Zoom on Mondays from 1 to 3 p.m. starting Aug. 14 and on Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. starting Aug. 17.

The program is free and open to all. To register or to receive a Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz, 426-1588 or druiz@stmm.org.

DivorceCare, a 13-week seminar and support group, will meet at Our Lady or Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 24 to Nov. 16.

DivorceCare aims to help divorced or separated people “heal from the hurt,” according to organizers.

Participants can join at any time. The cost is $20 for the workbook. Register at divorcecare.org. For more information, contact Dana Eckert at 896-0241 or danae@ourlourdes.org.

ALUMNI EVENTS

The Holy Trinity Boomer Reunion is planned for those who graduated from Holy Trinity School in 1960 to 1969. It will be held Sept. 24 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Arterburn, 310 Ten Pin Lane in St. Matthews. For more information, call 484-324-8742 or join the Facebook group called Holy Trinity Boomer Reunion.

The Flaget Alumni Association’s monthly meeting and luncheon will be held on Aug. 9 at noon in Elks Lodge #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. This month’s meeting will be a salute to alumni. Several members will be recognized with the Flaget Spirit Award. For members whose dues are current, there is no charge for lunch. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

St. Xavier High School has announced the following dates for class reunions in August:

The class of 1993 will celebrate its 30-year reunion Aug. 18-19. For details or to register, visit saintx.com/1993reunion.

The class of 2008 will celebrate its 15-year reunion Aug. 19. To register, visit saintx.com/2008reunion.

The class of 1983 will celebrate its 40-year reunion Aug. 25-26. To register, go to saintx.com/1983 reunion.

The class of 2003 will celebrate its 20-year reunion Aug. 26. Visit saintx.com/2003reunion to register.

For more details, call 637-8485.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

“Rest Assured: The Power of Sleep” is the subject of the next program in Nazareth Home’s Community Education Series. Programs are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month at the home, 2000 Newburg Road. On Aug. 23 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Scott McClure, director of sleep services at Norton Healthcare, will discuss the relationship between aging and sleep and why sleep is so important to our overall health and wellness.

The event is free and open to the public. RSVP in advance at www.nazhome.org/rsvp/.

The Family Renewal Project is offering “TOB 1: An Intro to Theology of the Body Crash Course,” Aug. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is $20.

For more information and to register online, visit www.familyrenewalproject.com/event/.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs are on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next dates and topics are:

Aug. 3 and 4: Origins of the Book of Revelation.

Aug. 10 and 11: Issues facing Revelation’s first readers.

Aug. 17 and 18: God, the Lamb and the seven seals.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class. All are welcome.