Office of Worship will offer two-part workshop in August

The Archdiocese of Louisville Office of Worship will offer a two-part workshop on “Sunday Celebrations in the Absence of a Priest.”

In the archdiocese, the Ritual for Sunday Celebrations in the Absence of a Priest is used when a priest is unavailable to celebrate Mass and parishioners cannot be notified in advance, according to an announcement from the office. The workshop will “assist not only those designated by their pastors to lead this ritual but will also prepare the other liturgical ministers for the required changes,” the announcement said.

The topics covered will include:

Archdiocesan guidelines for use

Elements/options of the rite

Alert to changes for liturgical ministers

Music selections

How to prepare the parish

Part one of the workshop will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and part two will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31. Both parts will be presented at Epiphany Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road.

The event is free. A copy of the Ritual Book for Sunday Celebrations in the Absence of a Priest is available for $43.To register, visit archlou.org/worship. For more information contact the Office of Worship at 636-0296, ext., 1260.