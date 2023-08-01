Podcast will discuss the archdiocese’s ‘rich’ history

The August episode of “What’s New in Archlou,” an Archdiocese of Louisville podcast, is available now.

This month’s guests are Father Clyde Crews, a retired priest of the archdiocese who serves as historian emeritus, and Tim Tomes, archivist for the archdiocese. They will join Dr. Brian B. Reynolds, chancellor, to discuss the “Archdiocese of Louisville’s rich history and new initiatives to preserve that history through the work of the archives,” according to an announcement.

The monthly podcast highlights the people and ministries of the archdiocese and the Catholic Church in central Kentucky.

“Each month, we welcome new guests to discuss what’s going on in the archdiocese and invite you to get involved as you deepen your engagement with your Catholic faith,” the announcement said.

The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, the Faith channel and the archdiocese’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and website, archlou.org.