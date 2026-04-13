Sixth annual Alumnae Unite to rally graduates for fundraiser

Six Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville are preparing for the sixth annual Alumnae Unite fundraiser, which will raise money for their respective annual funds to support Catholic schools and encourage women’s philanthropy.

The fundraiser will be held from April 20 to 22.

Over the past six years, alumnae have raised more than $1.6 million for girls’ Catholic education, according to a news release from the schools.

“This year’s goal is for all schools to reach 20 percent alumnae participation and raise $350,000 collectively,” the statement said.

Presentation Academy’s director of development, Rob Weikert, said, “The purpose of Alumnae Unite is twofold: to provide vital support for our schools and to empower women to recognize their own philanthropic potential.”

Sacred Heart Academy’s vice president for advancement, Tina Miller Kauffmann, said, “Alumnae Unite is more than just a challenge — it’s a powerful statement about the impact of Catholic education and the strength of our incredible alumnae community.”

The fundraiser began with the all-girl schools — Assumption High School, Mercy Academy, Presentation Academy and Sacred Heart Academy — and was called #RivalsUnite4Girls fundraising challenge. Six years ago, Holy Cross and Bethlehem high schools joined in, and the challenge was renamed Alumnae Unite.

In addition to raising money, the challenge also emphasizes alumnae participation.

“Participation matters because it reflects our shared commitment to empowering young women,” said Kauffmann.

All annual fund gifts made by alumnae since July 1, 2025, will count toward the final participation percentage for the respective schools, the release said.

Bethlehem’s director of advancement, Molly Mattingly, added, “Donations to the annual fund support financial aid, academic scholarships, program development, facility and technology improvements and retention of quality teachers.”