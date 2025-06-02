Father Cole McDowell ordained to the priesthood

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre anointed Father Cole McDowell’s hands with Chrism during the ordination Mass May 31. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

On the feast of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, May 31, Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre ordained Father Patrick Cole McDowell to the priesthood at the Cathedral of the Assumption in downtown Louisville.

During the morning Mass, Archbishop Fabre acknowledged and thanked Father McDowell’s family, as well as individuals who had “made pilgrimage” to attend the ordination from Bardstown, Ky., which he called “the seedbed of Deacon Cole’s faith and his vocation.”

Father McDowell, 31, was raised at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto Cathedral and is a graduate of St. Joseph School and Bethlehem High School in Bardstown. He will serve as associate pastor of St. James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky., effective July 1.

The Mass of Ordination drew dozens of priests, along with deacons, seminarians and family and friends of Father McDowell. In his homily, Archbishop Fabre spoke of the “essential bond between priests and the Blessed Virgin Mary.”

Father Cole McDowell lay prostrate before the altar during his ordination to the priesthood at the Cathedral of the Assumption May 31. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

“The Blessed Virgin Mary is the Mother of God; she is the Mother of the Church, and she is also the Mother of Priests,” he said.

Quoting “Presbyterorum Ordinis” — a “Decree on the Ministry and Life of Priests” produced during the Second Vatican Council — Archbishop Fabre said, “Let priests love and venerate with filial devotion and veneration this mother of the Eternal Highpriest, Queen of Apostles and Protector of their ministry.”

Father Cole McDowell stood with his family at his ordination Mass on May 31 at the Cathedral of the Assumption. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

He encouraged Father McDowell to ask Mary for graces as a “beloved child of God” and “child of Mary.”

The ordination of Father McDowell is “an opportunity for all of us, but especially for priests, to open our hearts to the love of our blessed Mother,” he told those gathered.

Father Cole McDowell knelt as priests laid their hands on him during the ordination rite May 31. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

Father Cole McDowell, left, was invested with the chasuble and stole with the assistance of Father Anthony Cecil, center, and Father William Hammer, right, during the ordination Mass May 31. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Father William Hammer hugged Father Cole McDowell during the “kiss of peace” on May 31. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Father Christopher Lubecke laid his hands on Father Cole McDowell during the presbyteral ordination May 31. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Father Cole McDowell gave his first blessing as a priest to Archbishop Fabre May 31 at the Cathedral of the Assumption. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Father Cole McDowell stood among the Archdiocese of Louisville’s priests at the conclusion of the ordination Mass at the Cathedral May 31. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Father Cole McDowell gave a blessing to Father Tony Cecil during his ordination reception in the Cathedral’s undercroft May 31. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Archdiocese of Louisville priests smiled as they waited to greet newly ordained Father Cole McDowell on the steps of the Cathedral May 31. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Father Cole McDowell smiled as he greeted his fellow priests on the steps of the Cathedral following his ordination to the priesthood May 31. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)