Maple Mount Ursulines celebrate jubilees

Nine Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph who have direct ties to the Archdiocese of Louisville are celebrating jubilees in 2025.

This year’s jubilarians are:

75 years

Sister Elaine Burke

Sister Elaine Burke, a native of Louisville, is celebrating 75 years of religious life.

Sister Burke ministered in Kentucky, Nebraska and New Mexico. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she served as a teacher, principal, organist and choir director at St. Paul School from 1957-1964. She also taught and was principal at Holy Trinity School in Fredericktown, Ky., from 1964-1968. She was director of religious education and a parish minister at St. Martin of Tours Church in Flaherty, Ky., from 1980-1983. She also ministered in the Diocese of Owensboro. Since 2020, she has been binding quilts for the Mount Quilt Club. She volunteers at the Owensboro RiverPark Center and has been a volunteer there since 1992.

Sister Marie Carol Cecil

Sister Marie Carol Cecil, a native of Howardstown, Ky., is celebrating 75 years of religious life. She ministered in education for 45 years in Kentucky, Nebraska and Missouri. She taught at St. Joseph School in Raywick, Ky., and at St. Paul School and St. James School in Louisville. She was a tutor at the St. Angela Education Center. She also taught in the Diocese of Owensboro. She is active in the Powerhouse of Prayer at the Motherhouse in Maple Mount.

70 years

Sister Margaret Marie Greenwell



Sister Margaret Marie Greenwell, a native of New Haven, Ky., is celebrating 70 years of religious life. She taught for 35 years at schools in Kentucky, including St. Brigid in Vine Grove and St. Columba and St. Denis in Louisville. Sister Greenwell was the receptionist at Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Sister Visitor Center from 1993 until her retirement in 2015.

She is active in the Powerhouse of Prayer at the Motherhouse in Maple Mount.

Sister Francis Louise Johnson

Sister Francis Louise Johnson was born in Waverly, Ky., and grew up in Mayfield, Ky. She is celebrating 70 years of religious life. Sister Johnson ministered as a teacher in Kentucky, Nebraska, Missouri and New Mexico.

In Kentucky, she taught at St. Edward School in Jeffersontown, St. Catherine Academy in New Haven, St. Brigid School in Vine Grove and St. Margaret Mary School and St. Ignatius School in Louisville. She was pastoral associate at St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley from 1989-2002. She was coordinator of the guest house at Mount St. Joseph from 2003-2017. She is retired and is active in the congregation’s Powerhouse of Prayer.

Sister Catherine Marie Lauterwasser

Sister Catherine Marie Lauterwasser, a native of Owensboro, Ky., is celebrating 70 years. She ministered in education in Kentucky, Nebraska and Missouri. Sister Lauterwasser taught music at St. Margaret Mary School in Louisville. She was also a music teacher and principal in the Diocese of Owensboro. She served her community as an assistant in the Motherhouse archives and as an assistant local community life coordinator and treasurer. She is retired and is active in the congregation’s Powerhouse of Prayer.

60 years

Sister Barbara Jean Head

Sister Barbara Jean Head, a native of New Haven, Ky., is celebrating 60 years of religious life. She was a teacher and principal at schools in Kentucky. She served her congregation as treasurer and business administrator from 1989 to 2004. She was elected to serve on the Ursuline Leadership Council from 2004 to 2010. Since 2005, she has served as senior accountant at Brescia University in Owensboro, Ky.

Sister Mary Henning

Sister Mary Henning, a native of Axtel, Ky., is celebrating 60 years of religious life. Sister Henning taught at St. Edward School in Jeffersontown, Ky., from 1969 to 1976. She was a music teacher and minister in Diocese of Owensboro. She was associate professor of music at Brescia College, now Brescia University, in Owensboro, Ky., for 32 years. Since 2013, she has served as director of worship and liturgy at the Motherhouse.

Sister Ann McGrew,

Sister Ann McGrew, a native of Clarkson, Ky., is celebrating 60 years of religious life. She was a teacher at St. Denis School in Louisville from 1969 to 1975. She was a teacher and principal at St. Brigid School in Vine Grove, Ky., from 1975 to 1984. She served in the Diocese of Owensboro as a teacher and parish minister. She also taught at Brescia University. She is currently serving on the Ursuline Leadership Council until 2026 and serves as the Motherhouse treasurer.

Sister Emma Anne Munsterman

Sister Emma Anne Munsterman, a native of Mount Vernon, Ind., is celebrating 60 years of religious life. She was a teacher in Louisville at St. Bernard School (1968-70), St. Margaret Mary School (1970-77) and St. James School (1981-84). She also taught in the Diocese of Owensboro. Since 1998, she has been a licensed massage therapist and certified natural health practitioner. She served as a natural health practitioner with the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth from 2012 to 2016 and with her congregation since 2018.

Congratulations to the jubilarians may be sent to 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, Ky., 42356.