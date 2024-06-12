16 educators retiring after years of service

The Archdiocese of Louisville Office of Catholic Schools has announced the retirement of 16 educators at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

Among the 16 educators are two teachers who taught for more than 40 years.

Nancy Schroeder

Nancy Schroeder, who is retiring after 41 years as an educator, spent her entire career in the same classroom at Saint Francis of Assisi School teaching second grade, which included preparation for first reconciliation and first Communion.

Steve Frommeyer, St. Francis of Assisi’s principal, said Schroeder attended the school. “She’s spent her entire lifetime with us,” he said. “We are going to greatly miss her.”

Kathleen Willenbrink

Kathleen Willenbrink, retiring after 40 years as an educator, worked at St. Agnes School. She was the recipient of the Father Joseph McGee Award for Outstanding Catholic Educator in 2016.