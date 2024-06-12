U.S bishops gather in Louisville

A group of lay ministers and bishops listened and took notes during the OneTable Bishops’ Gathering June 10 at the Omni Louisville Hotel downtown. The bishops were in town for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ 2024 Spring Plenary Assembly June 12-14. Among them were Bishop Jose Arturo Cepeda of the Archdiocese of Detroit, from left, Bishop John Nhan Tran of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, Jake Samour, director of the Office of Marriage and Family Life in the Diocese of Wichita and Bishop Ronald Aldon Hicks of the Archdiocese of Chicago. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

A small group of U.S. bishops participated in the inaugural OneTable Bishops’ Gathering June 10 at the Omni Louisville Hotel downtown. OneTable is an initiative from the National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry (NFCYM). The initiative focuses on “inspiring, equipping, and empowering parents and ministry leaders to partner together to raise children in faith,” according to the federation’s website. The bishops’ gathering will take place every two years to discuss the needs of families and ways church leaders can partner with them.

The bishops were in town for the annual U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ 2024 Spring Plenary Assembly June 12-14.