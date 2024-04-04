St. Michael wins archery tournament in two divisions

Catholic School Athletic Association’s archery tournaments for middle and elementary school divisions were held March 16 at Mercy Academy.

In the middle school division, St. Michael School placed first with a score of 3205; St. Gabriel School placed second with a score of 3183; and St. Albert the Great School placed third with 3153.

In the elementary school division, St. Michael placed first with 2789 points; St. Bernard School placed second with 2697 points and St. Edward School placed third with 2672 points.

Results were provided by the Catholic School Athletic Association.