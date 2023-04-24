Event will promote gun safety, mental health care

The Center for Interfaith Relations will host “Broken Hearts Anxious Minds: Commitment to a Healthy Community” at the Cathedral of the Assumption April 28 at 3:30 p.m.

The event is a response to the April 10 mass shooting at Old National Bank and to gun violence in the wider community, according to an announcement from the Center for Interfaith Relations.

The event is aimed at addressing such questions as, “How do we care for the mental health of the people of Louisville? How can we have an effective and sustained communal voice to minimize gun violence and promote a safe and healthy city?” the announcement said.

The event is open to the public and will include music, reflection and remarks from Mayor Craig Greenberg and Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre among others.