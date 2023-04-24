Archdiocesan News

Archdiocese aided church in Central and Eastern Europe



The Archdiocese of Louisville contributed $10,000 to the 2023 Collection for the Church in Central and Eastern Europe.

The collection helps to build the church in Central and Eastern Europe and helps those displaced by the war in Ukraine.

“The collection will help the Church in Ukraine bring the light of Christ to the faithful affected by the darkness of war, violence, and loss of families and homes and provide other essential funding in the region,” according to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

