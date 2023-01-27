Students earn awards in art, writing 

Sixteen students who attend schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville have been selected as Scholastic Art Award recipients in the Regional Scholastic Art and Writing Awards contest. The winners were recognized during a virtual ceremony March 1. They are:

Assumption High School — Eli Lewantowicz, Sophia Currie and Audrey Shepherd each won a Silver Key.

Mercy Academy — Madeline Conway won two Gold keys and Braelyn Bland and Carolina Ochoa each won a Gold Key. Gabrielle Mayes won a Silver Key. Hadley Klusman and Olivia Slinker each won a Gold and a Silver key.

Presentation Academy — Makenna Davis and Kennedy Mingus each won a Gold Key.

Sacred Heart Academy — Isabella Yochum won a Gold Key, two Silver keys and was named an American Visions Nominee for her painting titled “Portrait of Family.” Chloe Baker won two Gold keys. Amelia Walz, Lizzie Sorrell and Carter Franklin each won a Gold Key and a Silver Key. Calla Wissing won a Gold Key. Lucia Rodriguez and Sydney Borders each won a Silver Key.