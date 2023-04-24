Father Kenneth Kamber, a long-time pastor, dies at 95

Father Kenneth L. Kamber

Father Kenneth L. Kamber, a long-time pastor, died April 21. He was 95 and had been a priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville for close to 70 years.

Father Kamber was born in 1927 and baptized at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. For elementary school, he attended St. Elizabeth. He attended St. Xavier High School and St. Mary High School in Marion County, Ky. For seminary, he attended St. Mary College in St. Mary, Ky., and St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind.

Father Kamber was ordained on May 30, 1953.

Following ordination Father Kamber served as pastor of St. Martha Church and St. Benedict Church in Lebanon Junction, Ky. He was founding pastor of St. Mary Church in Hillview, Ky.

He served as an associate pastor of the old Holy Cross Church, St. Gregory Church in Samuels, Ky., St. Clare Church (now oratory) in Colesburg, Ky., St. Leonard Church and St. James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky. After retiring, he served as a senior associate at St. Michael Church from 1997 to 2020.

Father Kamber served as administrator at St. John the Baptist Church in Rineyville and St. Ambrose Church in Cecelia, Ky.

He also served as vicar for clergy for 12 years, as a board member on the Priests’ Council for three terms and on the Senior Priests’ Committee. He was also an assistant chaplain for the Nazareth Motherhouse.

Father Kamber completed a sabbatical at the Pontifical North American College in Rome in 1991.

He is survived by 27 nieces and nephews and 51 great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be April 26 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville Road, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m.). Visitation will continue April 27 at St. Michael Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Drive, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

The Mass will be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/@StMichaelChurchLouisville/featured.