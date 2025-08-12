Ethical and faith-filled digital life: A vision for K–8 technology education

Dr. Donna Brown

In today’s digital world, students need more than just access to technology — they need the wisdom and guidance to use it responsibly. That’s why the Archdiocese of Louisville Office of Catholic Schools has launched new K–8 Educational Technology standards focused on helping students use technology effectively, safely and ethically.

This forward-thinking curriculum is designed to nurture inquisitive, creative and resourceful thinkers — young people prepared to thrive in a connected society while upholding strong moral values.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the use of technology in classrooms, increasing student access to devices and digital content. This shift created new opportunities for innovation — and new responsibilities.

Today, it is essential that students learn to be safe, discerning and ethical digital citizens. These aren’t just tech skills — they are life skills grounded in character and faith.

The standards are informed by respected national frameworks and the Kentucky Academic Standards for technology and computer science. These sources provide a solid foundation in areas like digital citizenship, programming, data use, and artificial intelligence, ensuring a rigorous and relevant education.

The standards allow schools to implement technology instruction in ways that best serve their students through a variety of classes — such as STEM/STEAM/STREAM programs and dedicated computer classes — and integrated across subject areas.

Each school can choose where these standards are taught, but all must commit to working with all students to prepare them to be well-informed users of technology.

Teachers play a vital role in bringing these standards to life. While technology offers tools, it is teachers who foster curiosity, challenge students to think deeply and guide them toward ethical use of digital tools.

Forming ethical digital citizens is a shared responsibility. Parents provide essential supervision and support as children use technology outside of school. The standards encourage strong school-home partnerships to reinforce safe, balanced, and respectful technology use.

At its heart, this initiative is about using God-given talents for good. As Pope Francis writes in “Laudato Si’,” his encyclical on caring for creation, those gifted in science and technology are called to serve others. Students are not just learning how to use technology — they’re learning how to lead with it, ethically and faithfully.

Together, teachers, parents and schools can guide students to become responsible, visionary digital citizens prepared to shape the future with integrity.

Donna Brown, Ph.D., is a data and technology specialist for the Archdiocese of Louisville.