Letter from the Archbishop — As a new school year commences, trust in Jesus Christ

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Greetings in the Lord! As the new school year commences, I extend my best wishes to our students, parents, teachers, faculty and administrators of our Catholic Schools. I would also like to officially welcome and congratulate Amy Nall on her appointment as superintendent and Dr. Trevor Timmerberg as assistant superintendent.

This academic year, we are asking that there is a particular emphasis on recognizing God’s boundless love and exemplifying hope to those within our communities, focusing on the theme, “Pilgrims of Hope: Journeying Together in Faith, Service, and Learning.”

Hope is central to the Catholic educational endeavor, encouraging faculty, students and families to trust in Jesus Christ during challenging times and to remember that he is always with us on our journey.

Catholic schools provide students with a comprehensive educational experience designed to help them achieve their academic objectives while fostering spiritual growth. Catholic education aims to nurture the development of the whole child — spiritually, academically, morally, socially and physically — establishing a foundation grounded in Gospel values. In addition to rigorous instruction in traditional academic disciplines, students are also encouraged to develop a meaningful relationship with Jesus Christ.

As a pastor of souls, I extend profound appreciation to parents, faculty, staff and pastors for their participation in the educational endeavor.

Parents, who serve as the primary educators in faith, are commended for their commitment to send their children to Catholic schools to ensure faith formation is essential in laying the groundwork for the development of their children as disciples.

Our teachers, faculty, administrators, and pastors possess the educational, managerial and spiritual expertise to ensure faith development and academic excellence are realized for the benefit of our children and youth.

Please join me in offering prayerful support to our diverse educational communities at the start of this new academic year. With the assurance of my prayers and blessings for all, know that I remain,

Sincerely in the Lord,

Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

Archbishop of Louisville