Seminarians introduce themselves to the St. Serra Club

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s 23 seminarians — including six who are new this year — introduced themselves and pledged their prayers to members of the St. Serra Club Aug. 8 at the club’s annual luncheon for seminarians.
The St. Serra Club is dedicated to fostering and promoting vocations to the priesthood and religious life. Members offer support to the seminarians with regular prayer, outreach and gifts, at times.
During the potluck luncheon held at the Archdiocesan Pastoral Center, the seminarians took turns introducing themselves, sharing briefly about their lives and ministry and thanked club members for their support.
As students around the archdiocese return to the classroom, the seminarians also will be heading to their school assignments at seminaries around the country.