Seminarians introduce themselves to the St. Serra Club

Deacon Evrard Muhoza, a seminarian, shared how he spent the summer during a luncheon Aug. 8 sponsored by the St. Serra Club. The club, which promotes vocations, hosts a luncheon for seminarians each year before they head to seminary. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s 23 seminarians — including six who are new this year — introduced themselves and pledged their prayers to members of the St. Serra Club Aug. 8 at the club’s annual luncheon for seminarians.

The St. Serra Club is dedicated to fostering and promoting vocations to the priesthood and religious life. Members offer support to the seminarians with regular prayer, outreach and gifts, at times.

Ken Peet, a member of the St. Serra Club, spoke with seminarians during a luncheon Aug. 8 sponsored by the St. Serra Club. The club, which promotes vocations, hosts a luncheon for seminarians each year before they head to seminary. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

During the potluck luncheon held at the Archdiocesan Pastoral Center, the seminarians took turns introducing themselves, sharing briefly about their lives and ministry and thanked club members for their support.

As students around the archdiocese return to the classroom, the seminarians also will be heading to their school assignments at seminaries around the country.