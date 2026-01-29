Educators, school volunteer honored as part of Catholic Schools Week

A wall of St. Martha School is dedicated to honoring John Fanton, who was named the 2026 Outstanding School Volunteer by the Archdiocese of Louisville Office of Catholic Schools. Students colored pictures depicting the ways Fanton serves the school. (Photo Special to The Record)

“These honorees show us that celebrating Catholic schools happens every day in their deeds and actions. They are exemplars, they are models of the dedication of our Catholic school leaders and teachers each and every single day.” — Amy Nall, Superintendent

While winter weather curtailed in-person celebrations of Catholic Schools Week, observed Jan. 25 to 31, it didn’t stop the Archdiocese of Louisville’s recognition of three educators and a school volunteer who serve as models for others.

Mary Lang, president of Assumption High School, has been named the “Distinguished School Leader.”

Ellen Burkhardt, a teacher at St. Athanasius School, has been named recipien of the “Irene Casey Catholic Inclusion” award.

Debbie Tucker, a teacher at St. Rita School has been selected to receive the “Father Joseph McGee Award for Outstanding Catholic Educator” at the Catholic Education Foundation’s alute to Catholic School Alumni dinner on March 10.

And John Fanton, who helps out at St. Martha School, has been named the “Outstanding School Volunteer.

“These honorees show us that celebrating Catholic schools happens every day, in their deeds and actions,” said Amy Nall, superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of Louisville. “They are exemplars, they are models of the dedication of our Catholic school leaders and teachers each and every single day,” and an “example of the good work that’s being done in our Catholic schools.”

The Office of Catholic Schools provided information about each of the honorees and why they were selected:

Mary Lang

Mary Lang is considered a “visionary servant leader.” She has “revolutionized” the school’s operations, restructuring the Board of Directors and establishing eight specialized committees to guide the school’s future, the office said.

“Her strategic brilliance was never more evident than during the global pandemic, when she successfully led the largest capital campaign in the school’s history — raising eight million to expand the campus with a new chapel, cafeteria and classrooms,” the office said. “Under her guidance, Assumption has achieved national distinction and remains a vibrant pillar of the Louisville community.

“She leads through a dedicated commitment to school stewardship and service, fosters an environment where students learn through the creative integration of faith and rigorous academics, and proclaims the Gospel by modeling Catholic identity and supporting the spiritual formation of the entire community,” it concluded.

Ellen Burkhardt

Ellen Burkhardt has been a teacher at St. Athanasius for 35 years. In that time, she has “exemplified the heart of inclusive Catholic education,” the office said.

“Her classroom is a place where every child belongs, is known, and is loved. Ms. Burkhardt goes above and beyond to meet the diverse academic, spiritual, and emotional needs of her students through individualized instruction, faith integration, and unwavering compassion,” it noted.

“A trusted colleague and leader, she mentors teachers, fosters collaboration, and shares innovative strategies to strengthen learning for all. Her lifelong commitment to professional growth and her dedication to ensuring that every child experiences dignity and success make her a truly deserving recipient of this award,” it concluded.

Debbie Tucker

Debbie Tucker has served for more than two decades in education at St. Rita School, where she has “embodied the mission of Catholic education … through her steadfast faith and commitment to academic excellence.”

“As a master teacher, she ensures her students learn in an environment that balances innovation with compassion, particularly through her leadership in literacy initiatives and her dedication to supporting a diverse student body,” the office said. “Most importantly, Mrs. Tucker proclaims the Gospel daily. As chair of the Catholic Identity Team and a eucharistic minister, she weaves faith into every lesson — from leading liturgical celebrations to organizing student service projects.”

“Her unwavering loyalty and intellectual curiosity inspire students and colleagues all to grow as disciples of Christ,” it concluded.

John Fanton

John Fanton “embodies the spirit of St. Martha through his tireless service and joyful heart,” said the office.

“Arriving before dawn each day, Mr. Fanton wears many hats — from carpool greeter and cafeteria server to campus carpenter and plumber. Whether he is building crosses for the Stations of the Cross, repairing classroom furniture, or serving as a eucharistic minister, his ‘quiet leadership’ ensures the St. Martha School community runs smoothly while making each student feel valued,” the office said.

“A true role model of humility and integrity, he consistently sees a need and fills it without seeking recognition,” it concluded.

Nall added, “When you think of the Catholic call to be good stewards, there’s no better example than a volunteer. He’s not doing it for a paycheck; he is a man of service who is so committed.”