Community Calendar — Jan. 29, 2026

The following is a listing of Catholic community events in central Kentucky.

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion Feb. 7 at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 1818 Rangeland Road. Mass will be at 9 a.m., followed by the devotion and reconciliation at 9:30 a.m. The devotion includes adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, the Gospel, a homily and sacred music.

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, will present a special edition of VENTUS — eucharistic adoration with modern worship music — on Feb. 4. Adoration begins in silence at 6:30 p.m. with music and confession at 7 p.m. and Benediction at 8 p.m. Contact Dr. Holly Smith for more information at hsmith@stmm.org.

MISSIONS, RETREATS

DeSales High School, 425 W. Kenwood Drive, will host a Men’s Retreat on March 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The retreat will be led by Father Michael Schultz and is open to all community members. Visit www.desaleshighschool.com for more information or to RSVP. Direct questions to Katy Buerger at 883-2436.

Lenten Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 at St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway. The topic is, “Don’t go through Lent! Let Lent go through you.”

ORGANIZATIONS

Catholic Singles of Louisville, a group for those in their 40s, meets the first Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Members participate in monthly prayer services and social gatherings, including concerts, trivia and game nights. For more information and for the location, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville will have members Ken Peet and Chuck Lynch speak about the Serra Leadership Rally at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 2 at the Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For non-members who wish to attend, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

VOCATIONS

The Sisters of Charity of Nazareth will host a “Click and See” about vocations to religious life with Sister Carlette Gentile, who is from Belize, on Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. All women interested in religious life are welcome to attend. To register, visit nazareth.org/click-and-see.

The Dominican Sisters of Peace will host a two-day Lenten retreat on Zoom from Feb. 27-28, for single, Catholic women ages 18-45. For more information, visit oppeace.org/become-a-sister, contact Sister Ana Gonzalez at ana.gonzalez@oppeace.org or call/text 475-224-0519.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The American Red Cross is planning blood drives at the following parishes:

St. Michael Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Drive, Feb. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Volunteers can sign up to donate at redcrossblood.org or on the Blood app.

St. Edward Church, 9608 Sue Helen Drive, Feb. 12 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the gym. Appointments are preferred; limited walk-ins will be welcomed. Appointments can be made by calling 1-800-733-2767 or online at RedCrossBlood.org, enter sponsor code: StEdwardLouKy.

THE ARTS

The Loretto Community will host a concert on Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. in the church at the Loretto Motherhouse in Nerinx, Ky. Admission is free. Contact Sister Mary Swain at maryswain@lorettocommunity.org with questions.

“Steel Magnolias” will be presented by Mercy Academy students in the school’s Mary Mershon Reisert Theater, 5801 Fegenbush Lane. Shows will be Feb. 5, 6 and 7 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22 for general admission and $12 for students and seniors. Purchase tickets at https://bit.ly/45xHTsS. For more information, email jcooper@mercyjaguars.com.



HERE & THERE

An annual Hen Party at St. Paul Church, 6901 Dixie Highway, will be held on Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission for all ages is $5.

Rock the Night, a fundraiser for Holy Trinity School, will be held at The Henry Clay, 604 Third St., on Feb. 7 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. It will feature live entertainment, an auction and more. Tickets are $95 and can be purchased online at https://one.bidpal.net/eaglesoiree2026/welcome.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The next meeting is Feb. 11, and the topic is “Our Faith & Spiritual Tools to Feed Us.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT, at ach.29@hotmail.com.

St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, welcomes anyone who has suffered a significant loss to join the Grief Recovery Support Group. The free 8-week program runs from Feb.10 to March 31 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information, contact Pattie Filley, 459-4251, ext. 124, or call 742-1190 to register.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance use or addiction meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lngraven@aol.com for more information. All are welcome.

ALUMNI EVENTS

St. Xavier High School Alumni are invited to register for two retreats led by Benedictine Father Adrian Burke, which will take place during Lent.

— The Alumni Overnight Retreat will be at St. Meinrad Archabbey in southern Indiana from Feb. 21 at 9:30 a.m. CST to Feb. 22 at 12:30 p.m. The $190 attendance fee will cover meals and includes a private room. Register online at www.saintx.com/alumniretreat or by calling St. X.

— The Alumni Day Retreat will take place on March 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the $10 registration fee includes lunch. Register online at www.saintx.com/campusretreat or by calling St. X.

Reservations for both retreats are due by Feb. 13. For additional information, call St. Xavier at 637-8485.

The Flaget Alumni Association meeting and luncheon will be held on Feb. 11 at noon in the Elks Lodge #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. All are welcome, not just graduates. The guest speaker is Shawn Friebert, agent for Jeff Brohm. Lunch is $10. For more information, visit www.flaget.org/.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute offers a variety of faith formation classes. Upcoming classes are:

— “Introduction to Prayer,” Feb. 2, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Schools’ Desenzano Conference Room, 3115 Lexington Road.

— “Survive and Advance: The Intersection of Sports Language and Scriptural Exegesis,” Feb. 7, 9 a.m. to noon, Zoom.

— “Faith Development,” Feb. 19, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., St. Aloysius School Library, 122 Mount Mercy Dr., Pewee Valley, Ky.Each class is $10 unless otherwise noted. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).