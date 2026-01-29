Catholic Schools Spotlight — Sister Mary Angela Shaughnessy, a pioneer in Catholic school law

Sister Mary Angela Shaughnessy, SCN, was photographed recently at Nazareth Home, where she resides and continues her work in Catholic school law. (Photo Special to The Record courtesy of Nazareth Home)

By Mary Haynes

For Sister Mary Angela Shaughnessy, a Sister of Carity of Nazareth, education has never been just a profession; it’s a lifelong vocation.

From teaching English and serving as a high school principal to becoming a nationally recognized expert in Catholic school law, Sister Shaughnessy has spent decades shaping Catholic education across the country. Now a resident of Nazareth Home, she continues that work in a new setting, one she admits she didn’t initially choose, but one that has allowed her mission to continue.

“Well, it wasn’t my choice,” Sister Shaughnessy said of her move to Nazareth Home. “It wasn’t a choice that I made.”

Health challenges following knee and ankle surgeries made living independently unsafe. While the transition was difficult at first, she said her experience at Nazareth Home has been far from the ending she once feared.

“I think a lot of people think, and I thought that it was kind of the end of the line,” she said. “It’s not been the case.”

Raised in Louisville’s West End, Sister Shaughnessy attended St. Columba School and Mercy Academy before entering religious life with the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth. Her ministry led her across the country, teaching and leading Catholic schools in Maryland and Massachusetts. While pursuing advanced studies, she unexpectedly discovered what would become her life’s work.

“I took school law because I was sure I would hate it,” she said. “I actually fell in love with school law.”

At a time when few scholars were examining how law applied to Catholic and private schools, Sister Shaughnessy wrote her doctoral dissertation on legal considerations for Catholic school administrators. The work established her as an authority in the field, leading to decades of teaching, lecturing and writing. She has authored more than 30 books and continues to advise Catholic educators nationwide.

Even now, her work has not slowed.

“I can still do my work,” she said. “It’s harder.”

Staff members at Nazareth Home quickly learned that behind her door was a woman still hosting Zoom conferences and consulting with educators across the country.

“That’s why they made me a sign that says, ‘In a Zoom conference, don’t enter,’ ” she said with a chuckle.

In advance of Catholic Schools Week, Sister Shaughnessy reflected on the enduring importance of Catholic education, particularly its focus on helping students find purpose.

“Not every person is going to be president of a company,” she said. “But we can all be good at something. What is it that you want to do? What is your life’s vocation?”

At Nazareth Home, Sister Shaughnessy has also found a sense of community that surprised her.

“We help each other,” she said. “Yes, it’s a community, and that’s not what I think you find at other nursing homes.”

Now settled at Nazareth Home, Sister Shaughnessy says the community has allowed her to continue doing what she has always done — teach, guide and remain engaged.

She continues to advise Catholic educators from her room, participate in programs throughout Nazareth Home and build relationships with fellow residents, many of whom, she said, have become friends.

As Catholic Schools Week highlights the lasting impact of Catholic education, Sister Shaughnessy’s journey is a reminder that vocation does not end with age or circumstance; it simply takes new shape.

Haynes is president and CEO of Nazareth Home.