Students make a pilgrimage to the March for Life in D.C. 

Immaculata student Elizabeth Havin marched in support of human life and dignity Jan. 23 in Washington, D.C. Fellow student Joseph Stapp is at left. (Photo Special to The Record)

A group of students from Immaculata Classical Academy knelt in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., Jan. 23 to pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet. (Photo Special to The Record)

Father Michael Schultz, center, led Immaculata Classical Academy’s delegation to the March for Life in the Divine Mercy Chaplet Jan. 23 outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. (Photo Special to The Record)

Danielle Mucci, a middle and high school teacher at Immaculata Classical Academy, attended the national March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 23 for the first time as a teacher.

She previously attended twice as an Immaculata student.

“This was the 10th time Immaculata has taken a group to D.C. for the March, though it has looked a little different over the years as the school has grown,” said Mucci.

“Our biggest priority at Immaculata is to help our students become saints. To this end, we are constantly trying to form our students into young men and women of good character. The March for Life allowed them to put the virtues they learn about into practice.”

Mucci noted that Immaculata includes students with special needs in the regular classroom, so its students are “constantly experiencing and hearing about the inherent dignity of the human person.”

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, Immaculata plans to alternate each year between the local march at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., and the national march.

“Students are not just the future of the Church; they are the present of the Church and can help make the world better right now,” Mucci said.

“As educators, we pour out so much for our students; it was rewarding to see them pour out so much for this much more important matter of life and death.” — Danielle Mucci, teacher, Immaculata Classical Academy

“Life is a gift,” was the theme for the 53rd annual March for Life in Washington. The peaceful demonstration marched to the United States Supreme Court building, where participants knelt in prayer.

Father Michael Schultz, associate pastor of St. Albert the Great Church, led the Immaculata group in praying the Divine Mercy Chaplet in reparation for abortion.

“This is something we do every time we come to the March for Life. We gather our group after finishing the March and kneel down to pray.

“It is important to us that we do this outside the steps of the Supreme Court, the place where the laws are made,” said Mucci. “This experience is the highlight for many of us, but it does often draw attention. There are still many people trying to make their way through the crowds and in some ways it feels like we are “in the way” kneeling in the middle of the sidewalk, but it is always worth it.”

Mucci said it is fulfilling to see the students “give of themselves so generously.”

“As educators, we pour out so much for our students; it was rewarding to see them pour out so much for this much more important matter of life and death,” she said. “They were tired by the end of the pilgrimage, but the students knew all along that they were representing themselves, their families and their school as they stood up for life.”