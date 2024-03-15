Editorial — An opportunity to help ‘comfort’ vulnerable people

Marnie McAllister

Catholic Charities of Louisville reported a staggering statistic in a recent news release about its new headquarters, the Catholic Charities Center on East Broadway.

Last year, the agency’s 10 programs served more than 46,000 people. That number is unbelievable, and it’s worthy of our notice.

How did fewer than 150 employees accomplish such a feat?

First, it seems like most of them recognize the importance of their work with vulnerable people and genuinely love them.

Steve Kraus, who directs human resources at Catholic Charities, wrote recently in the agency’s monthly column in The Record, “The needs of humanity are no longer something I just see on television or read about; they are literally in front of me every day.”

Even people like him, who work as administrative staff, have the opportunity to feel a closeness to people in need, he noted.

“I see people every day in administrative and operational roles use the gifts God has given them to achieve Archbishop Shelton’s motto, ‘Comfort My People.’ ”

Rachel Van Dyke, coordinator of the Youth Mentoring Program, wrote in a September Share the Journey column that she’s seen firsthand the challenges facing refugee and immigrant youth in Louisville.

“I love witnessing the ways kids grow and conquer those challenges through their own resourcefulness and through having a positive adult mentor in their life, cheering them on,” she wrote.

Catholic Charities staff have the enviable position of knowing they are changing lives for the better.

That brings us to the second point:

They aren’t doing it alone — more than 1,000 volunteers assisted Catholic Charities last year, many from Archdiocese of Louisville parishes.

These men, women and children have had the privilege to help change lives. Several of them shared about their experiences in The Record’s “Given to Share” volunteer section published Feb. 29.

Tom Louderback, who volunteers by visiting residents of nursing homes, said, “I love it because I feel like it restores my soul. The folks I see are as ordinary as me. So, it’s pretty easy to feel our connection when I look into their faces and listen to what they say.”

Charlie Bird, who drives new refugees to appointments, said, “I love being that human connection for refugees. … Learning a simple phrase in their native language brings a warm smile and a feeling of comfort for those who have endured challenging circumstances.”

Catholic Charities offers all of us an opportunity to join in its work and live Archbishop Shelton’s motto: “Comfort My People.”

