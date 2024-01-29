Share The Journey — ‘Why are you here?’

Steve Kraus

“A voice said to him, ‘Why are you here, Elijah?’” (1 Kings 19).

This Bible passage teaches us how God revealed himself to Elijah, not in a strong wind, earthquake, or fire, but rather in a “light silent sound.” This passage has twice put me on a journey that has now led me to Catholic Charities.

I began my career in manufacturing operations management, but an unexpected opportunity led me to a career in human resources. I progressed into managerial and executive roles for organizations in the retail, human services and assisted living sectors. Things were going very well … and then I lost my job, my identity and was afraid I couldn’t provide for my family.

During a conversation with a deacon at my parish, he referenced the above passage from Kings, told me to clear my mind when I prayed and to listen for the “whisper in the wind.”

The first whisper took me on a 20-plus-year journey in human resources consulting and an eventual return to the corporate world. Consulting allowed me to travel the country and work with organizations of all sizes and business sectors — for-profit and non-profit; private and publicly traded. Things were good again.

Just when I thought I was in control, God laughed and changed my plans.

During the four years leading to 2021, due to mergers, acquisitions and the global pandemic, I held four different jobs. While I still had a very good job, my motivations and goals were changing. Something was missing in my life, personally and professionally.

For the second time, I prayed for guidance to the question, “Why are you here?” The second “whisper” I received was an email notification for the human resources manager role at Catholic Charities. I went through the interview process and spoke with my wife and friends, trying to understand why I’d want to work for a religious-based nonprofit. Despite being a “cradle Catholic,” I was a “corporate guy” who would never have been mistaken for a social worker.

God, however, has a way of placing us where we are supposed to be. I have the privilege of working with dedicated people of all ages, religions, nationalities, languages, cultural backgrounds, work experience and educational levels. The needs of humanity are no longer something I just see on television or read about; they are literally in front of me every day.

My personal mission at Catholic Charities is not just “HR stuff,” but to serve as I am needed. I have worked in our food pantries, helped find diapers for babies and clothing for the homeless and have even covered the switchboard.

While it is true that many of us do not have social work experience and do not provide direct services for our clients, we are here to serve those who do. I see people every day in administrative and operational roles use the gifts God has given them to achieve Archbishop Shelton’s motto, “Comfort My People.”

My journey to Catholic Charities has come towards the end of my career. Your calling may come earlier or at a time that you least expect. Take a closer look at our programs or employment and volunteer opportunities: www.cclou.org.

One never knows when they’ll be asked, “Why are you here?”

Steve Kraus is the human resources manager for Catholic Charities of Louisville.