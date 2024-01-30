Ursuline Sister Marie Goretti Browning dies at 91

Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph Marie Goretti Browning died Jan. 29. She was 91 and in her 74th year of religious life.

Sister Browning, a native of Calvary, Ky., ministered as an educator in Kentucky and Missouri.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at St. Bartholomew School from 1952-1959 and served as principal of St. Leonard School from 1964-1968.

Sister Browning also served her community as assistant superior from 1980-1984 and as director of Mount St. Joseph Retreat Center in Maple Mount, Ky., from 1988-1994.

She is survived by her sister Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph Clarita Browning, nieces and nephews and members of her community.

Visitation will take place Jan. 31 at 4 p.m. with a wake service at 6:30 p.m.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 1 at Mount St. Joseph in Maple Mount.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, Ky., 42356.