Girl Scouts receive religious awards

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre, center, and Father Troy Overton, right, shook hands with Brownies during an award ceremony March 10 at the Cathedral of the Assumption. (Photo Special to The Record)

Forty-two Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana received Catholic religious awards at a ceremony May 10.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre presided at the ceremony, which took place at the Cathedral of the Assumption. Father Troy Overton, chaplain of the Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic Committee on Scouting, delivered the homily and assisted with the presentation of awards.

The following Brownie Scouts received the Family of God award for second and third graders:

Audrey Fitzgerald, troop 3288 of St. Albert the Great Church.

Kennedy Abell, Josephine Barnes, Harper Bickel, Alyssa Cortez, Adalyn Holmes, Isabell Lopez, Riley Lopez, Harper Luttrell, Harper Ross, Ainsley Wantland and Charlie Worth, troop 4140 of St. Gabriel Church.

The following Daisy Scouts received the God is Love award for kindergarteners and first-graders:

Esperanza Sánchez, troop 1368 of Church of the Annunciation.

Mae Arnold, Sloane Baker, Rowan Banta, Samantha Bird, Ellie Brooks, Charlotte Brown, Emily Brown, Nora Brown, June Crabtree, Lane Deskins, Marjorie Diebold, Harper Elmore, Johanna Gasser, Leighton Hamman, Parker Higdon, Annie Logsdon, Amelia Mattingly, Melanie McQuillen, Anna Myers, Emma Nelson, Mary Grace O’Daniel, Collins O’Neal, Maggie Shull, Amelia Spalding, Bea Thompson, Joan Volz and Sloane Wachs, troop 4263 of Holy Trinity Church.

Isabela Sánchez, troop 1368 of Church of the Annunciation, received the Marian Medal Award, Mary the First Disciple, for ninth and10th-graders.

Araceli Sánchez, troop 1368 of Church of the Annunciation, received the Spirit Alive award for high schoolers.

The following scouts received the My Promise, My Faith award for kindergarteners through 12th-graders.

Kennedy Abell, Josephine Barnes, Harper Bickel, Sydney Burress, Alyssa Cortez, Adalyn Holmes, Isabell Lopez, Riley Lopez, Harper Luttrell, Harper Ross, Ainsley Wantland and Charlie Worth, troop 4140 of St. Gabriel Church.