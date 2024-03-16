Schools win robotics competition

Three Archdiocese of Lousiville schools took top spots in the RoboRumble Regional Robotic Tournament sponsored by the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation and Jefferson County Public Schools.
Notre Dame Academy, Ascension School and St. Agnes School took first- and second-place honors.
- Notre Dame White, composed of elementary-grade students, won first place in the RCX competition. Teams programmed robots to solve challenges within a specified time. Notre Dame Red and Notre Dame Blue, composed of middle schoolers, won first and second place respectively in this competition.
- Notre Dame won second place in the Sphero Hero competition. Teams in this competition are asked to create an original dramatic story, create an obstacle course and program a spherical robot to navigate the course autonomously, while students narrate their story to judges, according to kdf.org.
- Ascension School’s Team 5, composed of elementary-grade students, won first place in the Sumobot challenge. Two robots battle each other while staying on a raised circular ring.
- St. Agnes School’s Agnes Hackbot placed second in the Sumobot competition.