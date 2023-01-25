Archdiocesan News

Dozens participate in local Walk for Life 

Those who gathered for this year’s Walk for Life prayed the rosary on their way down Jefferson Street in downtown Louisville. The second prayer stop during the walk was held in Jefferson Square Park, where walkers prayed for an end to the sin of racism. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)

Despite the day’s frigid cold, nearly 50 people gathered in downtown Louisville to pray about human life — on the sin of racism, abolition of the death penalty, the end of abortion, the protection of conscience rights in health care and the protection of human life at its beginning.

The annual Walk for Life, held in solidarity with the national March for Life in Washington, D.C., covered 1.5 miles and included five stops for prayer.

Bryan Cain, left, and John Sohl walked along Jefferson Street in downtown Louisville past the County Courthouse on their way to the second prayer stop of this year’s Walk for Life. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)

Karl Dolson, director of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Youth and Young Adult Office, led the walk from the Cathedral of the Assumption to stops at Jefferson Square Park, the EMW Women’s Surgical Center, the park at Hospital Curve, and the Thomas Merton Epiphany site near Fourth Street Live. While walking, participants prayed the rosary.

Children — carried, pulled in wagons, pushed in strollers and walking alongside parents — accounted for at least half those who attended this year’s Walk for Life in downtown Louisville on Jan. 20. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)

During the stop at the EMW Women’s Surgical Center, which was one of two places that performed abortions in Kentucky until Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, Dolson asked that they pray for “reparations for the lives that were lost (to abortion) and pray in thanksgiving for all the lives saved.”

He noted that while Roe was overturned in 2022 and abortion is no longer legal in Kentucky — though the ban is being challenged in court — it’s important to continue working toward a solution for all pro-life causes. Among them, he said, were capital punishment, racism and assisted suicide.

Outside the EMW Women’s Surgical Center, members of this year’s Walk for Life prayed for the end of abortion and for the protection of human life from conception to natural death. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)

 

Well after dark and in the freezing cold, the Walk for Life in downtown Louisville stopped to pray at the site of Thomas Merton’s epiphany. Some walkers wore signs that read “Love life, choose life.” (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)

