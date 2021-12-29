St. Teresa of Calcutta Church performed “A Night of Silence,” which told the story of Jesus’ birth, Dec. 18. A large crowd from the parish and community gathered to see the story of Jesus’ Nativity unfold, beginning with the Annunciation and ending with the feast of the Epiphany. The story, accompanied by the church choir, included Mary’s visit to her cousin Elizabeth and an angel chorus composed of the parish’s many children. To their delight, the story was narrated by St. Nicholas, who donned his modern-day Santa Claus suit.