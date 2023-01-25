Catholic Charities Rouler fundraiser set for Fat Tuesday

Catholic Charities of Louisville’s biggest fundraiser, Rouler, will be on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Mellwood Art Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave.

The evening’s activities will include live music, authentic Cajun food, an open bar, casino-style games, bingo, a silent auction and raffles. Bingo cards are available for purchase in advance. And guests can pre-order gumbo from Common Table to take home after the event.

Proceeds from the Rouler support Catholic Charities’ programs.

Tickets are $85, though they’re discounted for guests 35 years or younger and cost $75. To purchase tickets, bingo cards or gumbo, visit https://one.bidpal.net/rouler23/custom/custom1. For more information, contact rcottrell@archlou.org.