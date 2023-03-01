Dominican Sister Regina McCarthy dies at 86

Dominican Sister of Peace Regina McCarthy died Feb. 26 at Sansbury Care Center in St. Catharine, Ky. She was 86 and had been a Dominican Sister for 66 years.

Sister McCarthy, a native of Greeley, Neb., ministered as an educator in Illinois, Nebraska and Indiana. She also taught Spanish at St. Catharine College in St. Catharine, Ky.

She served her community on the leadership team for the former Dominican Sisters of St. Catharine — which merged with several other congregations to become the Dominican Sisters of Peace in 2009.

In 2014, Sister McCarthy moved to Sansbury Care Center where she began a ministry of prayer and presence.

She is survived by her brothers Tom and Pat, several nieces and nephews and members of her congregation.

Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. March 6 at the Sansbury Care Center Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated March 7 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the St. Catharine Motherhouse Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be sent to Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr., Columbus, Ohio, 43219-2098 or online at www.oppeace.org.