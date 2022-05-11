The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is inviting Catholics to fast and pray the rosary May 13 — the feast of Our Lady of Fatima.
The day of fasting and prayer is a response to tensions caused by the leaked draft opinion of the Supreme Court in which the majority of justices appear
to be in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade, the decision that legalized abortion in the United States.
Catholic News Service reported incidents of vandalism at Catholic Churches since the draft was leaked, as well as protests outside the home of two Supreme Court justices.
The bishops have asked Catholics to pray for the following intentions:
- “Pray For — Our nation, for the integrity of our judicial system and that all branches of government be dedicated to seeking the common good and protecting the dignity and rights of the human person, from conception to natural death.”
- “Pray For — The overturning of Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey in the Supreme Court’s final decision in Dobbs v. Jackson.”
- “Pray For — The conversion of the hearts and minds of those who advocate for abortion.”
- “Pray For — A new commitment to building an America where children are welcomed, cherished, and cared for; where mothers and fathers are encouraged and strengthened and where marriage and the family are recognized and supported as the true foundations of a healthy and flourishing society.”
- “Pray For — Our Blessed Mother’s intercession and guidance as the Church continues to walk with mothers and families in need and continues to promote alternatives to abortion, and seeks to create a culture of life.”