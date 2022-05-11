The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is inviting Catholics to fast and pray the rosary May 13 — the feast of Our Lady of Fatima.

The day of fasting and prayer is a response to tensions caused by the leaked draft opinion of the Supreme Court in which the majority of justices appear

to be in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade, the decision that legalized abortion in the United States.

Catholic News Service reported incidents of vandalism at Catholic Churches since the draft was leaked, as well as protests outside the home of two Supreme Court justices.

The bishops have asked Catholics to pray for the following intentions: