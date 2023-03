Catch a local fish fry

The Lenten tradition continues at more than three dozen parishes.

ST. AGNES

1920 Newburg Road

Fridays, March 3- 24

5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Fried/Baked Fish,

Homemade Desserts

Cake Wheel

Lic. #274

ST. ALBERT THE GREAT

1395 Girard Drive

Fridays, March 3-24

5-7:30 p.m.

Dine-in and Carry-out Fried

& Baked Fish, Shrimp, Pizza,

Sides, Homemade Desserts

Pull Tabs Lic.#0407

ST. ALOYSIUS, Shepherdsville

187 S. Plum Street

Fridays, March 3-31

5-7:30 p.m.

Dine-in, Carry-out & Drive-thru

Cash or card

ST. ALOYSIUS, Pewee Valley

212 Mt. Mercy Drive

Fridays, March 3-31

5-7:30 p.m.

Fried & Baked Fish, Rolled Oysters,

Shrimp and 10 sides!

Dine-in; Carry-out & Drive-thru

No Fish Fry on Good Friday!

CHURCH OF THE ANNUNCIATION

105 Main Street, Shelbyville,

KY 40065

Fridays, March 3-31

Lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Dinner 4:30-7 p.m.

Dine-in or Carry-out

Credit Cards Accepted

ASCENSION PARISH

4600 Lynnbrook Drive

Fridays, March 3-31

Drive-thru 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Dine-in 5:30-8 p.m.

Don’t miss out on the

Best Fish Fry in Louisville!

ST. ATHANASIUS

5915 Outer Loop

Fridays, March 3-31

5-7:30 p.m.

Dine-in, Drive-thru & Carry-out

Fried Fish, Oysters, Shrimp and Sides

Enjoy our Famous Egg Rolls!

MC/Visa/Cash Accepted

ST. AUGUSTINE

1310 W. Broadway

Fridays, March 3-31

11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Greens, Homemade Desserts

Dine-in and Carry-out

ST. BARTHOLOMEW

2040 Buechel Bank Road, Gym

Fridays, March 3-31

4-7 p.m.

Dine-in & Carry-out

We offer 10 side items!

Cake Wheel & Split the Pot

Lic. #0000119

ST. BENEDICT

211 W. Oak Street Lebanon Junction

Fridays, March 3-31

11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Dine-in or Carry-out

ST. BERNARD

7500 Tangelo Drive

Fridays, March 3-31

Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Carryout – (Football Concession)

Dinner: 5-7:30 p.m.

Dine-in Only in Gym

Order ahead online at:

www.stbernardfishfry.com

Drive-thru pick-up

between 5-7 p.m.

ST. BERNADETTE /

ST. MARY ACADEMY

Fridays, March 3 & 10

Food served from 4:30-7 p.m.

Dine-in or Carry-out, Online

Ordering available

Fried or Baked Fish, Fried Shrimp,

Pizza, Soup & Salad and Sides

ST. EDWARD

9608 Sue Helen Drive, Gym

Fridays, March 3-31

5-7:30 p.m.

Fried/Baked Fish, Shrimp,

Fish Tacos, Hush Puppies

Homemade Cheese Pizza & Sides

Dinner: Dine-in & Carry-out

50/50 Split the Pot, Pull-tabs

Lic. #0136

ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON

11501 Maple Way

Fridays, March 3-31

4-7 p.m.

Dine-in & Carry-out

Hand Breaded Fish

& Onion Rings, Oysters,

Baked Fish & Various Sides

ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI

1960 Bardstown Road

Fridays, March 3-31

5-8 p.m.

Fried/Baked Cod, Shrimp,

Pizza, Sides

Dine-in & Carry-out

Online Ordering Available

Cake Wheel, Lic# 0129

ST. FRANCIS XAVIER

155 Stringer Lane

Mt. Washington, KY 40047

in the Xavier Center

Fridays, March 3-31

4-7 p.m.

Dine-in or Carry-out

Cash & Credit Cards Accepted

GOOD SHEPHERD

3525 Rudd Avenue

Fridays, March 3-31

4-8 p.m.

Fish, Oysters, Pizza

Cake Wheel, Pull Tabs, Raffles

Family Fun!

Lic. #0032

HOLY FAMILY CHURCH

3938 Poplar Level Road

Fridays, March 3-31

Lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Dinner, 4:30-7:00 p.m.

Fried/Baked Fish, Shrimp, Multiple Sides

Dine-in, Carry-out, Drive-thru

Full Menu: holyfamilyky.org

HOLY TRINITY

501 Cherrywood Road

Fridays, March 3, 10 &17

Best Fish in town and Great Sides

Games for the kids!

IMMACULATE CONCEPTION

502 N. 5th Ave., La Grange KY

Fridays, March 3-31

4:30-7:30 p.m.

Boston Schrod, Shrimp, Pizza,

Hush Puppies & Sides

Visa, MC, Discover, Amex

Dine-in & Take out!

ST. JAMES, Louisville

1818 Edenside Avenue

Fridays, March 3-31

5-7:30 p.m.

Fried/Baked Fish, Rolled Oysters & Sides

Cake Wheel w/ special laydown

Split the Pot (Lic. # 0990)

DINE-IN OR CARRY-OUT

ST. JOSEPH, Bardstown

110 North Fifth Street

Fridays, March 3, 10 & 17

4:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

Dine-in, Carry-out & Drive-thru

Fish, Hush Puppies, Fries, Cole Slaw,

Green Beans & Dessert!

Beer available

Adult Meals $12

Grade School Meals $6-Pizza, Fries & Dessert

ST. JOSEPH

1406 E. Washington St.

Fridays, March 3-31

Lunch 11a.m.-1 p.m.

Dinner 4:30 -7:30 p.m.

Fish, Oysters, Hush Puppies,

Homemade Sides & Desserts

Dine-in & Carry-out

(502) 583-0892

ST. MARGARET MARY

7813 Shelbyville Road, Gym/PAC

Fridays, March 3-24

5-8 p.m.

Dine-in and Carry-out

Mar. 3 • 5-8, 3/3 Bball

Mar. 10 • 3-4, 3/3 Bball

Mar. 17 • Adult Cornhole Tournament

Mar. 24 • Drive-thru Only

For menu: https://smmathletics.com/fish-fry

ST. MARTIN DE PORRES

3146 W. Broadway

(Thea Bowman Hall)

Fridays, March 3-31

11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Homemade Sides & Desserts!

Debit and Credit Cards Accepted

ST. MICHAEL

3705 Stone Lakes Drive

Fridays, March 3-31

Drive-thru: 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Dine-in: 5-8 p.m.

We gladly accept credit cards!

MOST BLESSED SACRAMENT

1125 Hathaway Ave

Fridays, March 3-31

4-7 p.m.

Dine-in or Carry-out

Fish, Shrimp, Pizza, Sides

Cash and Credit

Cake Wheel, Pull Tabs & Raffles Lic#0243

OUR LADY OF LOURDES

508 Breckenridge Lane

Fridays, March 3-17

5:30-8 p.m., Dine-in & Carry-out

4:30-7 p.m., Drive-thru

Baked and Fried Fish

OUR LADY OF MT. CARMEL

5505 New Cut Road

Fridays, March 3-31

5-7 p.m.

Dine-in or Carry-out

Carry-out starts 4:30 p.m. in the cafeteria

Cake Booth, Pull Tabs, Raffles & Games

Lic. #0098

OUR MOTHER OF SORROWS

770 Eastern Parkway

Fridays, March 3-31

5-7:30 p.m.

Baked/Fried Fish,

Dine-in & Carry-out,

Dessert Wheel, Pull Tabs,

Used Book/Media Sale!

Lic. #ORG-099

ST. PATRICK

Award Winning 30th Annual Fish Fry

1000 N. Beckley Station Rd.

Fridays, March 3-31

5-8 p.m.

Shrimp, Clam Chowder,

Lobster Bisque, Cheese Pizza & Sides

Dine-in & Carry-out

ST. PAUL CATHOLIC COMMUNITY

6901 Dixie Hwy

Fridays, March 3-31

4:30-7 p.m

Fried/Baked Fish, Shrimp, Oysters & Sides

Dine-in, Carry-out & Drive-thru

Cash or Card Accepted.

ST. RAPHAEL

2131 Lancashire Avenue

Fridays, March 3-31

5-8 p.m.

Dine-in or Carry-out

Fried or Baked Fish Dinners,

Shrimp Dinner, Sandwiches,

Variety of Sides, Cheese Pizza,

Rolled Oysters and Desserts

Credit Cards Accepted

ST. RITA

8709 Preston Hwy

Fridays, March 3-31

Lunch 11 a.m -1 p.m.

Dinner 5-7:30 p.m.

Dine-in & Carry-out

Phone in orders: (502) 969-6116

Debit & Credit Card Accepted

Pull-tabs, Lic#0147

ST. STEPHEN MARTYR

3015 Greenup Road

Fridays, March 3-31

5-8 p.m.

Fried & Baked Fish, Rolled Oysters,

Grilled Cheese, Pizza & Sides

ST. TERESA OF CALCUTTA CHURCH

903 Fairdale Road, next to FHS

Fridays, March 3, 17 & 31

4-7:30 p.m.

Cod Fish Fillets, Shrimp, Assorted Sides,

Cake Walk, Pull Tabs & Split the Pot Raffles,

Lic# ORG0000288

ST. THOMAS MORE

6105 S. Third Street

Fridays, March 3-April 9,

5-7:30 p.m.

Serving in the Cafeteria

Fried/Baked Fish & Shrimp Dinners,

Rolled Oysters, Pizza,

Gumbo & A Variety of Sides