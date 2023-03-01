National Men’s conference set for March 25

The National Men’s Conference will take place March 25 at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati. An option to take part via a livestream will also be available.

The daylong conference seeks to support men in their roles as husbands, fathers and businessmen and encourage them to “walk upright in their faith,” according to a press release from the organizers. It’s open to men of all faith traditions.

Retreatants will hear from actor Jonathan Roumie, who portrays Jesus Christ on the streaming series “The Chosen.”

Other speakers include Bishop Earl K. Fernandes of the Diocese of Columbus, Ohio; Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati; and Christian Habsburg-Lorraine, the Archduke of Austria.

Tickets range from $30 to $50. Tickets for the online option are $10. To purchase tickets, visit https://nationalmensconference.com.