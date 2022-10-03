Dominican Sister of Peace Rosemary Cina dies at 85

Dominican Sister of Peace Rosemary Cina died Sept. 25 at Sansbury Care Center in St. Catharine, Ky. She was 85 and in her 60th year of religious life.

Sister Cina, a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., ministered as a teacher and librarian in Kentucky, Tennessee, Illinois, Nebraska, West Virginia and New York.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at Holy Rosary School in Springfield, Ky., and Holy Rosary Academy in Louisville.

Sister Cina moved to St. Catharine, Ky., in 1996 where she served as administrative assistant to the leadership team of the former Dominican Sisters of St. Catharine (now Dominican Sisters of Peace). In 2019, she began a ministry of prayer and presence at Sansbury Care Center.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Gabrielle Cina, nephew Robert Cina, several cousins and members of her religious community.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Oct. 4 at Sansbury Care Center Chapel at 10:30 a.m.​​

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Drive, Columbus, Ohio, 43219-2098, or made online at www.oppeace.org.