Salute to THE GAME event raises $550,000

The 15th annual Salute to THE GAME luncheon hosted by the Catholic Education Foundation raised an all-time record amount of $550,000, which is $25,000 more than last year’s event.

The event — which celebrates the “rivalry and thrill” of the annual St. Xavier High School and Trinity High School football game — was held Sept. 22 at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville.

Since its inception, the event has raised more than $4.3 million, all of which benefits the CEF in its work to provide tuition and grants supporting Catholic education in the Archdiocese of Louisville.

The rivalry game was Sept. 23 at Cardinal Stadium. The St. X Tigers won — the final score was 13-8.