Office of Multicultural Ministry to present book discussion Oct. 17

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry will offer a program to discuss the book “A White Catholic’s Guide to Racism and Privilege” by Franciscan Father Daniel P. Horan.

The program will take place Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St., and from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway.

Father Horan will be a speaker at the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Racism Symposium set for March 1, 2023.

Participants will receive a copy of the book after they register. To register by Oct. 10, contact the office at 636-0296 or email omm@archlou.org.