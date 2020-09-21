Anniversary Mass will be streamed online Oct. 8

Due to the COVID-19 safety procedures, this year’s Anniversary Mass with Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz will be shown online.

The Mass of Thanksgiving will be filmed on Oct. 8 and made available via the archdiocese’s YouTube channel and website shortly thereafter.

Couples who will celebrate milestone anniversaries of 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 40, 50, 60 and above in 2020 are invited to send their names, mailing address and number of years of marriage to their parishes as soon as possible in order to be recognized at the special Mass.

The registration deadline is Sept. 28. Certificates and worship aids will be mailed at a later date.