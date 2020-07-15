Seminarian Q & A — Loi Pham

What is the most surprising thing about being a seminarian?

Many people love and care for me.

How is your vocation different from any other?

My vocation comes from God. It is a lifelong journey which is guaranteed by love, a life of prayer and service to other people.

Is there any person or saint whom you credit with interceding on your behalf to God for your vocational discernment?

My favorite saint is Our Lady. I have a strong devotion to her. I always pray with her. She is also my beloved intercessor. One of the Marian shrines that I love to visit is the shrine of Our Lady of Lavang in the central of Vietnam. I always feel peaceful and joyful whenever I am there.

Are there specific life changes that you have had to make to be successful at seminary formation?

I think, to be a better spiritual and pastoral care provider for other people, I need to take the initiative doing my care. In other words, stepping out of my comfort zone to reach out people in need is one of the most significant changes I have made at seminary formation.