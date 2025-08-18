Dan Conway, stewardship educator, honored by St. Meinrad

Daniel Conway

Dan Conway, a member of Holy Trinity Church, was honored with the St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology Distinguished Alumnus Award at the annual alumni reunion on Aug. 5.

The award “honors alumni who exemplify Gospel values and have demonstrated exceptional service in their lives and professions,” according to a press release from St. Meinrad.

Conway, the 35th recipient of this honor, has dedicated his life to practicing, teaching and writing on Christian stewardship. He has served in development positions and as a consultant for dioceses, religious orders and the U.S. bishops. He currently writes a monthly column in The Record called “The Good Steward.”

Conway is quoted in the press release as saying, “The more we understand that everything we have and everything we are is a pure gift from God … the happier we are. Stewardship is a form of spirituality that’s particularly appropriate for us laypeople.”